WALKER THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS AT WORLD ELITES

Kurt Walker is through to the last eight of the World Elite Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The Antrim stylist beat Canada’s Robin Basran today to move to within one win of at least bronze in the 57kg class.

Scores – 30-27,30-27,30-27,29-28,29-28 to Walker

The Irish No. 6 seed and current European champion on the Eurasia border will now meet Mongolia’s No. 3 seed Tsendbaater Erdenebat, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist and Rio Olympian, in the last eight tomorrow.

Walker, who beat Basran at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, kept the pressure on in all three rounds this afternoon, got his left jab moving early and found the target with some big rights in rounds two and three of an open and clean contest.

The pick of his shots against a tricky and fleet-footed opponent was a cracking right hook in the third frame.

Mongolian southpaw Erdenebat beat Hungary’s Roland Galos today. Walker and Erdenebat will be in the ring in the second session which begins at 3pm (Irish time) tomorrow.

(There was a delay in today’s start time in Ring B because of issues with the ring apron).

2019 World Elite Men’s Championships Ekaterinburg, Russia

September 17

Last 16

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Robin Basran (Canada) 5-0

September 18

Q/Final

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Tsendbaater Erdenebat (Mongolia)

September 16

Last 32

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) lost to Pat McCormack (England) 2-3

Last 16

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) lost to Gleb Bakshi (Russia) 2-3

September 15

Last 32

57kg Kurt Walker beat David Avila (Columbia) 4-1

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Radoslav Panaleev (Bulgaria)1-4

September 14

Last 32

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) beat Vytautas Balsys (Lithuania) 5-0

September 13

Last 64

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Miroslav Kapuler-Cishchenko (Israel) 4-1

September 12

Last 64

52kg Regan Buckley (Ireland) lost to Aldoms Suquor (Indonesia) 2-3

63kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland) lost to Matthew Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) 2-3

September 10

Last 64

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Erkin Adylbek (Kyrgyzstan) 0-5

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) beat Austin Aokuso (Australia) 5-0

September 9

Last 64

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) beat Andre1 Vreme (Moldova) 5-0

Irish squad

52kg: Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s)

57kg: Kurt Walker (Canal)

63kg: Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg: Aidan Walsh (Monkstown)

75kg: Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg: Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg: Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Head coach: Zaur Antia

Coaches: John Conlan and Eoin Pluck

