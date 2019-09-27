Search
HOCKEY | Men’s Squad for IRL Vs FRA

September 27, 2019
Hockey Ireland Announce Men’s Squad for Ireland V France Series ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifier

The Irish Men’s Hockey squad will travel to France this weekend to take on France in a two match test series ahead of their FIH Olympic Qualifier against Canada in October. The squad was unveiled this morning and will play France on Tuesday the 1st at 18:00 local time and Wednesday the 2nd at 17:30 local time.

 

The two-match series against the world ranked number 12 side will provide a good opportunity for the Irish squad to mimic the back to back nature of the Olympic Qualifier at the end of October.

 

The squad selected is as follows:

 

Name
D Harte
D Fitzgerald
L Cole
J Bell
C Harte
L Madeley
T Cross
S Loughrey
J Jackson
S Murray
S O’Donoghue
C Cargo
M Robson
D Walsh
E Magee
B Walker
P Caruth
J Duncan
M Nelson
J McKee
 

 

Speaking on the squad selection Head Coach, Mark Tumilty, said, “This is a very important phase in our preparation for the Canada games. I was very pleased with the Dublin camp this week and will look to build on this during our time together in France”.

 

The Men will also play Belgium later in October in their final preparations for the FIH Olympic Qualifier in Vancouver.

 

