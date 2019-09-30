BEIJING 2022 OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES OLYMPIC MASCOT

A CHEERFUL PANDA CALLED BING DWEN DWEN HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS THE OLYMPIC MASCOT FOR THE OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES BEIJING 2022.

The new Olympic mascot will serve as an ambassador for winter sports, bringing joy to those who participate in and watch the Olympic Winter Games. “Bing” means ice and also symbolises purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.

Bing Dwen Dwen is encased in a full-body “shell” made of ice, and the heart shape in its left palm represents the host country’s hospitality. The bright colours of the halo around its face represent ice and snow sport tracks, signifying connectivity and advanced technologies. The newly launched Olympic mascot resembles an astronaut, embracing new technologies for a future with infinite possibilities.

“Everywhere you go, you can feel the excitement and the anticipation that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are generating already,” said Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, at the mascot unveiling ceremony in Beijing. “This demonstrates that the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, spreading the joy and benefits of sport to all Chinese people, is already taking shape.”

“The launch of the mascot today will generate even more interest for these Games, especially among young people. The mascot incorporates the best elements and characteristics of China and the Chinese people. What I can say already is that it will be a wonderful ambassador for China and the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”

Recognised as a Chinese national treasure, the panda is deeply loved by people from all over the world, especially young people.

The Paralympic mascot, also revealed today, is called Shuey Rhon Rhon, a lantern child ready to welcome friends from around the world. The name signifies warmth, friendship, courage and perseverance.

Mascots will be available in stores throughout China in the coming weeks. As part of Beijing 2022’s commitment to sustainability, many of the licensed products are made from environmentally-friendly materials.

The Beijing 2022 Organising Committee received over 5,800 mascot designs from China and 35 countries around the world in a global design competition. The designs were reviewed by Chinese and international experts, with the final selections made by teams from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and Jilin University of the Arts.

The launch of the Olympic and Paralympic mascots is another step forward for the preparations of the Games in 2022. Progress in all areas continues to be on track, and preparations are ongoing for the first test event, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, due to take place in Yanqing in February 2020.