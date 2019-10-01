Winter Youth Olympics Covered by Olympic Channel

Olympic Channel to Present 300 Hours of Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 Coverage from 9 to 22 January 2020

With 100 days to go to the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Lausanne 2020, the Olympic Channel today announced coverage plans for the third edition of the Winter YOG to be held from 9 to 22 January 2020 across, including live and on-demand event streaming, a dedicated YOG Channel and daily live show.

The Olympic Channel’s comprehensive multi-platform coverage and will be available in all territories worldwide and begins on Thursday, 9 January with the Opening Ceremony live from the Olympic Capital of Lausanne. Additional programming includes “digital-first” content that is inspiring, entertaining, relevant and accessible to the participating athletes and that appeals to a global audience.

The Winter YOG are a multi-sport competition for young elite athletes from around the world between 15 and 18 years old and will feature an equal number of male and female athletes.

Held over 13 days of competition, 1,880 athletes will compete at Lausanne 2020 in 8 sports across 16 disciplines in 81 medal events. In addition to traditional winter Olympic sports such as alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating, the Winter YOG will also feature sports such as monobob bobsleigh and ski mountaineering.

“The Winter Youth Olympic Games provide a fun format for young athletes to experience the Olympic spirit as they work toward achieving their goals and dreams,” said Mary Byrne, Editor in Chief of the IOC’s global Olympic Channel. “The Olympic Channel’s coverage of Lausanne 2020 ensures a worldwide audience for the YOG and will kick off an important year for our team as our daily coverage of Olympic sports and athletes continues to build toward next summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Lausanne 2020 programming on the Olympic Channel will include:

Dedicated YOG Coverage: Viewers can watch a dedicated Winter Youth Olympic Games Channel daily from 9 to 22 January on the Olympic Channel, YouTube and connected TV devices such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku. The dedicated streaming channel will feature both live and tape-delayed event coverage and daily highlights shows.

Live Streaming: Event coverage across the Winter YOG competition will available both live and on-demand on the Olympic Channel and its mobile apps. (The live streaming event schedule will be announced in due course.)

Daily Live Show: An action-packed daily live show will showcase news, trending stories, highlights and interviews in a round-up of the day’s events in a fun and interactive format. The live show will stream live on Facebook, Twitter and olympicchannel.com.

Olympic Channel Podcast: Featuring insightful interviews with personalities from across the Olympic world, the Olympic Channel will produce a daily podcast during the Winter YOG for an in-depth look at the stories and competition taking place in Lausanne 2020.

Schedules and Results: To keep on top of the action at Lausanne 2020, fans will have access to competition schedules, live streaming schedules, results and medals table at olympicchannel.com.

Social Media: Fans can also follow the Olympic Channel’s coverage on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about the sports featured at the Winter YOG as well as take part in the fun by interacting with athletes and for behind-the-scenes action.

The Olympic Channel is an over-the-top (OTT) global media destination where fans can experience the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round, and is available worldwide via mobile apps for Android and iOS devices and at olympicchannel.com.