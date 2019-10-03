OLY Pin Presented to the President of the Irish Olympians Association

President of the Irish Olympians Association and Olympic Gold Medallist Ronnie Delany was presented with the OLY pin by CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard at the Olympic Federation of Ireland Headquarters in Howth last Tuesday. Delany was accompanied by three time Olympian and Treasurer of the Irish Olympians Association John Bouchier Hayes.

The OLY pin is part of the World Olympians Association’s popular post-nominal letters initiative that awards Olympians with the OLY designation after their names in recognition of the years of hard work it took to become an Olympian.

Ronnie Delany has spearheaded this initiative in Ireland where there has already been a considerable uptake by Irish Olympians, who can also claim an @olympian.org email address.

Speaking at the presentation Sherrard said, “It’s an honour to present Ronnie Delany with the first OLY pin in Ireland, and to thank both him and John Bouchier-Hayes for the work that they do with the Irish Olympians and their lifelong commitment to Irish Olympic sport. As an athlete, Ronnie’s phenomenal gold medal win in 1956 continues to inspire generations of athletes. The work and energy his puts into Olympism and connecting Olympians is admirable.”

If you are an Olympian, you are eligible to apply for the post-nominal letters OLY via the World Olympians Association.

What this means is that anyone who has competed at the Olympic Games can use these three letters after their name whether it is on business cards, cvs or on social media, offering public recognition of years of hard work, dedication and the promotion of the Olympic values.

