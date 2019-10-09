Continued Commitment to Irish Sport by Government Welcomed

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today (October 9) welcomed the announcement made by Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin that Budget 2020 will deliver on the progressive increased funding for Irish sport set out in the 2018-2027 National Sports Policy.

Special funding earmarked to support National Governing Bodies in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games is also very welcome at this juncture, less than ten months out.

Speaking today, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said,