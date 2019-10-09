Continued Commitment to Irish Sport by Government Welcomed

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today (October 9) welcomed the announcement made by Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin that Budget 2020 will deliver on the progressive increased funding for Irish sport set out in the 2018-2027 National Sports Policy.
Special funding earmarked to support National Governing Bodies in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games is also very welcome at this juncture, less than ten months out.
Speaking today, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said,
“We thank the Government for continuing to honour its funding commitment to sport under Budget 2020. Sport plays a vital role in society, with major health, social and economic benefits right across the country. Our international athletes sacrifice so much to represent us on the world stage and inspire so many young people to get involved. They deserve our support and we thank the Government for committing funding to their programmes under this Budget.
“While details are still to be announced by Sport Ireland in relation to distribution of the funding, today’s Budget announcement provides the means necessary to continue delivering on the 2018-2027 National Sports Policy and that is very positive.”