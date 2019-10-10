Live Streaming of ANOC World Beach Games on Olympic Channel

Olympic Channel Presents LIVE Streaming Coverage of The INAUGURAL ANOC World beach games

The International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Channel will present LIVE streaming coverage of the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games from 12 to 17 October in Doha, Qatar. Daily coverage will be available worldwide on the global digital platform at olympicchannel.com and its mobile apps.

The ANOC World Beach Games are a multi-sport competition created by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in 2015 with the aim of connecting new sports and athletes with a new generation of fans.

The inaugural event will feature 1240 athletes from 97 countries competing for 350 medals across 14 sports including aquathlon, 3×3 basketball, climbing-bouldering, beach handball, karate kata, kitefoil racing, skateboarding, beach soccer, open water swimming, beach tennis, beach volleyball 4×4, waterski, wakeboard and beach wrestling.

“The inaugural ANOC World Beach Games will be a celebration of sport and beach culture,” said Mark Parkman, general manager of the IOC’s global Olympic Channel. “We are excited to showcase this exciting new event to a global audience as our team continues to provide daily coverage of sports and athletes from across the Olympic Movement as the excitement builds toward the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The Olympic Channel is an over-the-top (OTT) global media destination where fans can experience the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round. Offering original programming, news, live sports events and highlights, the Olympic Channel provides additional exposure for sports and athletes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in 11 languages, and is available worldwide at olympicchannel.com, its mobile apps and on connected TV devices.