WATCH: ANOC WORLD BEACH GAMES

The inaugural ANOC World Beach Games are being life streamed by the Olympic Channel.

Team Ireland are represented by two athletes in the wakeboarding – three time European Champion David O’Caoimh, and 2018 European Championship 5th place finisher Nicole Carroll.

Both athletes began their career in Shercock, Co. Cavan, and are currently based in Dublin.

The Wakeboarding competition takes place on Sunday 13 October, and Monday 14 October in Doha, Qatar.

The Olympic Channel has provided live streaming of the competition – watch below. If you are having difficulty viewing this feed, head on over to the Olympic Channel.