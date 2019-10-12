Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

WATCH: ANOC WORLD BEACH GAMES

October 12, 2019

The inaugural ANOC World Beach Games are being life streamed by the Olympic Channel.

Team Ireland are represented by two athletes in the wakeboarding – three time European Champion David O’Caoimh, and 2018 European Championship 5th place finisher Nicole Carroll.

Both athletes began their career in Shercock, Co. Cavan, and are currently based in Dublin.

The Wakeboarding competition takes place on Sunday 13 October, and Monday 14 October in Doha, Qatar.

The Olympic Channel has provided live streaming of the competition – watch below. If you are having difficulty viewing this feed, head on over to the Olympic Channel.

 

 

Related articles
HomeANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019NewsRSS
FBD Insurance logo <McKeever Sports logo Circle K LogoIndeed Logo
 
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2019 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy