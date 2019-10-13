Strong Irish Performances at ANOC World Beach Games

Irish wakeboarders David O’Caoimh and Nicole Carroll narrowly missed out on qualifying for the finals at the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games, which are taking place in Doha this week. In the Men’s Wakeboard, three times European Champion O’Caoimh’s point score of 83.89 was almost enough to advance to tomorrow’s final. Carroll finished with a score of 42.44 in the Women’s Wakeboard.

The ANOC World Beach Games is a multi-sport event featuring all non-Olympic events, with a goal of connecting National Olympic Committees and fans around the world and bringing a different range of sports to a wider audience.

Wakeboarding is judged on execution, composition and intensity, with athletes performing routines on a board over two runs. At these Games the top six athletes progressed to the finals, where the medals are decided tomorrow.

O’Caoimh, who learnt his trade on Lough Sillan, Co. Cavan, was pleased with his performance;

“I’m honestly delighted with how I performed. The level of competition was incredible and so everyone pushed that bit harder. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough, however, being able to wakeboard to my full potential felt great. Now it’s back to the drawing board to learn some new tricks!”

Nicole Carroll began wakeboarding on Lough Sillan also, after watching her neighbour O’Caoimh in training. Competing in the 37 degree sea at the Qatar Games poised a different challenge, and she was happy with how she performed,

“I was super happy I managed to stick everything I wanted to, and my run went to plan. With the level of the girl’s wakeboarding increasing every year, I knew it was going to be a tough heat, and unfortunately, I didn’t make it through to the finals. It was such an incredible experience, and now it’s time to get training for the worlds in November!”

ANOC is an umbrella organisation for the National Olympic Committees around the world.

TEAM IRELAND

Wakeboarding

David O’Caoimh (Dublin & Cavan) Men’s Wakeboarding 83.89

Nicole Carroll (Cavan) Women’s Wakeboarding 42.44