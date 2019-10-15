WORLD BRONZE FOR RHYS MCCLENAGHAN

McClenaghan cements his global star status with World Championships Bronze.

Rhys McClenaghan claimed bronze medal in a historic day for Ireland and the sport of gymnastics as he secured the first ever World Championships medal for the country on pommel-horse today at the apparatus finals in Stuttgart with a huge score of 15.400.

The 20-year-old Irish gymnast has achieved a huge amount in his second year as senior, making his career one of firsts and history making for the sport of gymnastics in Ireland.

Commenting on the achievements Ciaran Gallagher, CEO Gymnastics Ireland said: “An unreal result and again history made by Rhys McClenaghan who cemented his position as a global gymnastics star and Irish sports star with his superb world bronze on Pommel Horse. Faultless preparation led by our National Coach Luke Carson and Performance Manager Sally Johnson, support by our Physio Julianne Ryan made this result possible in what was a real team effort to secure this podium finish. Thank you to Mathew O’Connor and all the GI team and thank you to our partners Sport Ireland, the Sport Ireland Institute and the Olympic Federation of Ireland in helping Rhys deliver this amazing result.”

Commenting on today’s results Sally Johnson, Performance and Technical Manager of Gymnastics Ireland said: “A very special day for Rhys & Luke. I would like to thank the team that supported us to get here from the Sport Ireland Institute Paul Carragher & Julianne Ryan who were instrumental in Rhys’ return to fitness from surgery. Thank you to Mathew O’Connor and the GI team. It’s been a long road for the GI performance system and I couldn’t be more proud of Rhys, Luke and our team.”

