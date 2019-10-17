Search
McCurley wins Silver at European Track Championships

October 17, 2019

Ireland’s Shannon McCurley (27) has won Silver in the scratch race on Day 1 of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. The 40-lap race was won by Emily Nelson of Great Britain in a sprint finish with Maria Martins of Poland taking the bronze medal.

 

Speaking after the race Shannon said:

“With seven laps to go I was right at the back. I think I was hopeful that it was all going to go up and it did and I think with about three (laps) to go I spotted Emily shoot down the bottom and I knew she had good legs, she was coming into this strong, and that was the wheel I wanted to be on.”

 

“Yeah, it’s been a long time coming. As you saw me at the end of the race, I was speechless.”

 

A team of 14 Irish riders are competing in the European Championships which conclude this coming Sunday evening.

