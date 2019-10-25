Evening with the CEOs and Presidents from Member Federations

Last Wednesday, 23 October, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) hosted an evening with the CEOs and Presidents from our Member Federations. Over 60 people gathered in the Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown to hear about the progress of Team Ireland in the lead up to Tokyo 2020, as well as other key organisation updates.

President of the OFI, Sarah Keane, opened the event outlining the key moments of the last few months, since the AGM in June of this year. Shortly after Chair of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey spoke to the room.

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the OFI, outlined some of the key developments and plans that will be rolled out in the coming months, and a few announcements to expect including our Tokyo airline partner and kit partner, along with some exciting sponsor and partner activations to expect, including the Circle K #HereForIreland announcement from yesterday. He highlighted that the OFI have increased their sponsorship revenue by 60%, noting that Tokyo will be by far the most expensive Olympic Games to date for all nations.

Tokyo Chef the Mission for Team Ireland, Tricia Heberle, addressed the room outlining the progress of the team, describing the organisation that goes into bringing a team to an Olympic Games.

Shane O’Connor Chair of the Athletes’ Commission urged the CEOs and Presidents to encourage their athletes to take part in an upcoming workshop on Clean Sport.