Peadar Casey RIP

The Olympic Federation of Ireland would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of Peadar Casey, who passed away on the 14 November 2019. We also extend our condolences to Rowing Ireland and the wider rowing community.

Peadar Casey had almost forty years of involvement with the Irish Olympic movement. He was the Irish Olympic Rowing Team Manager at the Olympic Games at Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980, and went on to be the Deputy Chef de Mission for Ireland at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and Chef de Mission at Sydney 2000.

Between 1997 to 2014 Peadar served as the Treasurer of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), and when he stepped down in 2014 he was made an Honorary Life Member of the OCI, in recognition of his commitment.

The funeral details can be found HERE.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam.