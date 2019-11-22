Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes Announces Retirement

The Olympic Federation of Ireland would like to wish three time Olympian Paddy Barnes the best of luck as he embarks on his retirement from the sport of boxing.

Team Ireland’s flagbearer at the Rio Olympics booked his place in the history books when he won two medals at consecutive Olympics, in the Men’s Flyweight boxing category, becoming the only Irish athlete to do so since the very first Irish Olympic medallist, Pat O’Callaghan in 1928 and 1932 (Men’s Hammer Throw).

Belfast man Paddy Barnes was also a two time Commonwealth Champion, winning a gold medal in both the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014.

Announcing his retirement, Barnes said;

“After taking some time I’ve come to a decision to retire. I’ve had a great career and achieved so much. I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for the past 21 years. I achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Those moments were the proudest of my career.”

Without a doubt Paddy Barnes added more to Team Ireland than just a medal haul, bringing colour and character to Irish sport, as well as helping to inspire a generation of young Irish sportspeople.

Thank you for your contribution to the Irish Olympic movement, and to Irish sport, and best of luck in your future endeavours.