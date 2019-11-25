Cycling Ireland Annual Award Winners

Sam Bennett won the International Performance of the Year at the Cycling Ireland Annual Awards for the second consecutive year on Saturday night.

The Cycling Ireland Awards Evening saw members of the cycling community recognised in 13 categories, both participants and volunteers, across the various cycling disciplines.

Bennett notched up 13 wins this season including on stage 3 and stage 14 of the Vuelta a España. His stage 3 victory was enough to see the Carrick-On-Suir rider claim the green jersey while compatriot Nicolas Roche wore the leader’s red jersey.

Among the recipients of the Special Achievement Awards was Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal. The paracycling duo claimed their fifth World Title, with Gold in the time trial at the Road World Championships and added a Silver medal in the Road Race. Their attention now firmly focused on adding to their impressive medal haul at Tokyo 2020.

Lara Gillespie of Scott Orwell Wheelers was another rider to receive a Special Achievement Award and was named Female Rider of the Year. Gillespie won Bronze at the Junior Track World Championships and three Silver medals at the Junior Track European Championships.

Cycling is blessed with countless dedicated and committed volunteers. Among these is Phil Skelton who was instrumental in the introduction of new ‘dangerous overtaking of a cyclist’ legislation. Skelton has been a driving force behind making our roads safer for cyclists and rightly deserves the award for Outstanding Service to Cycling.

A full list of winners is available below:

International Performance of the Year

Sam Bennett – 2 stages at the Vuelta a España

Special Achievement Awards

Lara Gillespie – Bronze at the Junior Track World Championships and three Silver medals at the European Track Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal – Triple World TT Champions

Ronan Grimes – Silver medal in the Scratch Race in the Paracycling Track World Championships

Greg Swinand – World Masters 50-54 Time Trial Champion

Lydia Boylan – Silver Medal in the Points Race in the UCI Track World Championship

Mark Downey – Bronze Medal in the Points Race in the UCI Track World Championship

Leah Maunsell – 2nd in the U21 Enduro World Series

Membership Awards

Cycling Ireland Volunteer of the Year – Dany Blondeel – Ards Cycling Club

Cycling Ireland Female Rider of the Year – Lara Gillespie – Scott Orwell Wheelers

Cycling Ireland Male Rider of the Year – Conor Hennebry – Dan Morrissey-MIG Pactimo

Cycling Ireland Club of the Year – Bray Wheelers

Cycling Ireland Leisure Event of the Year – The Reservoir Dog Sportive – Reservoir Cogs

Cycling Ireland Competitive Event of the Year – National Road Championships – Foyle CC

Cycling Ireland Club Coach of the Year – Hugh Byrne – Sundrive Track Team

Outstanding Service to Cycling

Dr. Tom Daly – Historical Archive of Cycling in Ireland

Phil Skelton – Introduction of dangerous overtaking legislation

Hall of Fame

Mick Lawless

Martin Early

Peter Doyle

Gaybo Howard

Cycling Ireland National Road Series – Men

Conor Hennebry – Dan Morrissey-MIG Pactimo

James Curry – Dan Morrissey-MIG Pactimo

Darnell Moore – Team Caldwell Cycles

Cycling Ireland National Road Series – Women

Katharine Smyth – Ballymena Road Club

Maura Claffey – UCD Cycling Club

Agnieszka Wozniak – STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team