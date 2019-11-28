CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES AGREED AT OFI EGM 2019

Further changes made to Olympic Federation of Ireland Constitution at EGM

Boxing and Hockey tickets to go on public sale from Monday December 9 at 10:00

28 November 2019 The member federations of the Olympic Federation tonight voted in favour of two amendments to the constitution at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin. The EGM was called to seek approval from the members to change the company name from the Olympic Council of Ireland to the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and to reduce the number of Officers on the Board from five to three over the next five years.

In September 2018, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) rebranded, which involved and new logo and new trading name. Tonight’s vote represented the final step in the process, which was to complete the legal name change process in its entirety.

The second item that was voted on was the reduction of the Officers on the Olympic Federation of Ireland Board from five to three, and the number of ordinary Board members from seven to six, during the coming five years.

The OFI Governance Committee and Board recommended the changes to ensure that room is allowed for adding two new independent members onto the Board, a change that was already approved last year.

Separately, members were advised that boxing and hockey tickets for Tokyo 2020 will go on public sale in Ireland from Monday December 9 at 10am.

This follows a process of engagement between the Authorised Ticket Reseller, Elamys Group and the athletes’ families through their respective NGBs. Irish people who are planning to travel to Tokyo for the Games can purchase the tickets at THIS LINK. If any athletes and their families still need to direct additional queries before the tickets are released on public sale they can still so do before Monday December 9 by contacting Joanna Sheridan (joanna.sheridan@elamysgroup.com) from the Elamys Group.

Similar to the initial public sale, and other worldwide sales of Olympic tickets, demand is expected to be very high with tickets expected to sell out quickly.