DAVID HARTE IN RACE FOR SEAT ON IOC ATHLETES’ COMMISSION

Harte Confirmed as candidate in IOC Athletes’ Commission elections

Olympic Athletes in Tokyo 2020 to vote

Irish Hockey star David Harte has been confirmed by the IOC as one of 30 athletes who will be seeking election onto the IOC Athletes’ Commission next summer. Four athletes will be elected at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by Olympians onto the commission that was established in 1981 as an official body that serves as a link between athletes and the IOC, with a focus on ensuring that the athletes’ viewpoint is at the heart of the Olympic Movement decisions.

The Team Ireland hockey goalkeeper represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and has been recognized as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, winning the accolade of FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year on two occasions. The Cork athlete has been a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission since 2017 and is currently the Secretary of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes’ Commission.

Harte is an advocate of equality and fair play in sport. Learning about the confirmation of his inclusion on the panel of candidates seeking election next summer, he said,

“I am very proud and pleased to be Ireland’s candidate for election for the IOC Athletes’ Commission. I really believe in the mission of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in placing athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement, and I would relish the opportunity to further implement this. As hockey team captain at Rio 2016 and World Cup 2018, honesty, trustworthiness and mutual respect were key to my leadership, and these are values which I will base my campaign on in the coming months.

“To have an opportunity to be the link between athletes globally and the IOC is something that really excites me and motivates me to be elected. I am not a fan of being a ‘hurler on the ditch’ and like to be proactive about being a voice for athletes. I believe strongly in providing equal opportunities for all athletes to support a successful Olympic campaign regardless of their background. My three main priorities in my campaign will be gender equality, athlete transition and focusing on the areas of anti-doping and the prevention of manipulation in sport.”

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Sarah Keane supported Harte’s campaign,

“We are delighted to have such a strong Irish candidate running for election to the IOC Athletes’ Commission. David is an advocate for clean and fair sport, and throughout his sporting career has demonstrated great leadership and dedication. The athletes are the heart of the Olympic Movement, and it is important that their voices are heard.”

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland added,

“David’s approachability and sense of justice for all is a valuable attribute and will benefit athletes worldwide should he get elected. As a current member of the OFI Athletes’ Commission, David had been part of a committee that in a short time has generated a wave of change in Irish sport, through activation programmes and athlete engagement, and he brings a wealth of experience to the table. We wish him the best of luck with his campaign.”

The Executive Board of the IOC approved David Harte’s candidature at their board meeting on the 5 December, and his campaign will run from now until the Olympic Games next summer. Athletes will have the opportunity to vote between the 14 July and the 4 August 2020.

You can follow David Harte’s campaign on the following social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES HERE